Students protested, but Cal State is getting a tuition hike
After a heated morning of debate and impassioned statements from students, professors and lawmakers, California State University's Board of Trustees voted 11 to 8 to increase tuition as a way to fill a looming gap in state funding. "I don't bring this forward with an ounce of joy," said Cal State Chancellor Timothy P. White, addressing the packed meeting chamber.
