SpaceX Dragon Splashes Down in Pacific with Treasure Trove of Space Station Science
SpaceX's tenth contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station came to a safe conclusion with a splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean Sunday and successfully returned a treasure trove of more than two tons of precious science experiments and research samples from the space station. Researchers on Earth are eagerly awaiting the science data and samples in order to carry out high powered laboratory analysis that will eventually yield the fruits of the hard won labor - years in the making.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|Brian
|4,527
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Sun
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 17
|Ronald
|1
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|Dennis M
|8
