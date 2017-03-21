SpaceX Dragon Splashes Down in Pacifi...

SpaceX Dragon Splashes Down in Pacific with Treasure Trove of Space Station Science

SpaceX's tenth contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station came to a safe conclusion with a splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean Sunday and successfully returned a treasure trove of more than two tons of precious science experiments and research samples from the space station. Researchers on Earth are eagerly awaiting the science data and samples in order to carry out high powered laboratory analysis that will eventually yield the fruits of the hard won labor - years in the making.

