SpaceX cargo ship returns to Earth, splashes into Pacific
The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship descends under parachutes to an on-target Pacific Ocean splashdown southwest of Long Beach, Calif. A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship loaded with 3,800 pounds of science samples, no-longer-needed equipment and trash was released from the International Space Station early Sunday for a fiery return to Earth, splashing safely into the Pacific Ocean to wrap up a month-long stay in space.
