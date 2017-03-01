Southern California clean-air plan up...

Southern California clean-air plan up for vote

Southern California regulators on Friday approved a 15-year blueprint for cleaning up the region's smoggy air as it faces a looming federal deadline and a troubling rise in lung-searing days. The plan passed 11-2 by the board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District uses a carrot-and-stick approach to meeting deadlines for reducing ozone and other emissions in the region of 17 million people.

