So What if St. Patrick's Day Is Over - You Can Still Drink Beer at...

St. Patrick's Day may be over , but it's not like you have to stop drinking beer now. Beachwood's The Blendery Jumpstarts the Beer Scene with a Coffee Sour Brew As the craft beer scene becomes more and more obsessed with sours, make no mistake that some of the nation's most thoughtful - if not outright intellectual - sours are being made locally at Beachwood's Blendery in Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.