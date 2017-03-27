Small blaze sparks at abandoned building in west Long Beach
Firefighters quickly doused a small blaze at an abandoned building in west Long Beach on Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. Authorities started getting calls about smoke coming from a cluster of boarded-up structures near Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Fe around 8:30 a.m. Crews responded and had the flames under control within 10 minutes, Long Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Ray Toohey said.
