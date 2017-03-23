Should Long Beach allow Airbnb and other short-term rentals?
Jason Kantor had lived peacefully in Belmont Shore for 30 years, and then an investor bought the home next door and turned it into an Airbnb. “It's been hellacious,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Brian
|4,530
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|DNCK
|479
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mar 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC