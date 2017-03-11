Scientists warn a massive earthquake is on the horizon for California
Should Californians start preparing for a potentially massive earthquake that's looming on the horizon? Going by data presented in a recent study, it may be a good idea, if not now then at least some time in the not so distant future. The study shows how a 7.4 tremblor could potentially rupture underneath Los Angeles , Orange and San Diego Counties, producing an earthquake that would be 30 times more powerful than the 6.4 magnitude quake of 1933 in Long Beach, which claimed the lives of 120 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|38
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|gotcha
|478
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|robert guth
|3,593
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC