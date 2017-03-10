Scientists think a 7.4 earthquake could reach from L.A. to San Diego
The discovery of missing links between earthquake faults shows how a magnitude 7.4 earthquake could rupture in the same temblor underneath Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, a new study finds. Such an earthquake would be 30 times more powerful than the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that caused the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, which killed 120 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|gotcha
|477
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|robert guth
|3,593
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC