Scientists think a 7.4 earthquake cou...

Scientists think a 7.4 earthquake could reach from L.A. to San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The discovery of missing links between earthquake faults shows how a magnitude 7.4 earthquake could rupture in the same temblor underneath Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, a new study finds. Such an earthquake would be 30 times more powerful than the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that caused the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, which killed 120 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 7 Birds Landing Bob 35
lularoe pop up Mar 5 Luislb 1
I'll always love you Mar 5 anonymous 1
News New Norwalk townhome development officially sol... Mar 4 Juanitto 1
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Mar 4 gotcha 477
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 4 robert guth 3,593
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC