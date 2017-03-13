Scientists are gauging how mood influ...

Scientists are gauging how mood influences eating habits

Read more: Medical News Today

Many of us lie or can't remember what we ate when asked to reveal our eating habits, and that makes it difficult for doctors and researchers to guide us toward better diets and behaviors. But what if there was a way for them to monitor us? Donna Spruijt-Metz, director of the mHealth Collaboratory at the USC Center for Economic and Social Research, and her team are testing an innovative approach to address obesity: devices that measure mood and eating behaviors rather than focusing on dietary intake.

