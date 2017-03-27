Santa Ana, Long Beach make list of top rent hikes in U.S.
Santa Ana and Long Beach were among the 10 cities nationwide with the steepest rent increases in February over January, according to data from Apartment List . Santa Ana rents spiked 3.4 percent that month; Long Beach rents rose 2.6 percent.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|6 hr
|susan weir
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|7 hr
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Sun
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Sun
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 24
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|DNCK
|479
