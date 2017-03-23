Robotics bring more change for worker...

Robotics bring more change for workers at L.A., Long Beach ports: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Just when you thought changes brought on by technology might be slowing down, here comes new machines to produce more change at superhuman speed. In an insightful report , staff writer Rachel Uranga wrote about a bustling yard at the Port of Los Angeles' TraPack terminal, a land where robots rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 3 hr gmaclaren 3,599
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,924
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 9 hr DNCK 479
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Wed Rene Rio 4,529
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mar 20 tellinitlikeitis 52
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Mar 19 neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 6:00PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC