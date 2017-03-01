Representing himself, accused killer ...

Representing himself, accused killer of Long Beach mother, girl, 4, pushes for speedier trial

In an unusual move, the man accused of gunning down a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Downtown Long Beach is pushing to speed up court proceedings even before he's seen all the evidence authorities allegedly have against him. “I want to do the quick trial,” Brandon Ivan Colbert Jr. said during a Friday hearing in Long Beach where he at times seemed confused by court procedures.

