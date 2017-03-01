Representing himself, accused killer of Long Beach mother, girl, 4, pushes for speedier trial
In an unusual move, the man accused of gunning down a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Downtown Long Beach is pushing to speed up court proceedings even before he's seen all the evidence authorities allegedly have against him. “I want to do the quick trial,” Brandon Ivan Colbert Jr. said during a Friday hearing in Long Beach where he at times seemed confused by court procedures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'll always love you
|3 hr
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|17 hr
|Juanitto
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|21 hr
|Juanitto
|3
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|gotcha
|477
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sat
|robert guth
|3,593
|Looking
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC