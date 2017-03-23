Rents rise anew in Long Beach, which cracks top 10 list of cities with steepest hikes

If you live in a Long Beach apartment or rental home, the answer just might be an emphatic, “Yes!” According to Apartment List , a San Francisco-based online group that analyzes trends in rental housing, Long Beach last month cracked its list of the 10 large U.S. cities with the steepest rent increases over the past year. In rising almost 8 percent from February 2016 to February 2017, the city's average rent increase put Long Beach in a tie for fourth place with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said Chris Salviati, senior growth associate at Apartment List.

