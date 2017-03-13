Relocation order marked another day of infamy: Rich Archbold

If you were told you had to leave your home in 48 hours and could take only what you could carry, never to return, what would you choose? That was the heartbreaking decision faced by thousands of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast after Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941. On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 authorizing the removal of all persons of Japanese ancestry to centers of incarceration at least 300 miles from the Pacific coast.

