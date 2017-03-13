Register for the 2017 IWA Reuse Confe...

Register for the 2017 IWA Reuse Conference

Planning professionals are invited to attend the International Water Association 2017 Reuse Conference in Long Beach, California, on July 2327, 2017. The event, jointly presented by the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation , Water Reuse California and the National Water Research Institute , brings together water managers, industry leaders, and leading researchers to share knowledge and trends about water reuse practices.

