Recollections of a big earthquake and a little bait shop

Our life is measured out in stories about anniversaries of big events and then fine-tuned by the letters and phone calls that follow. Last week, we dealt with the anniversary of the March 1, 1933 Long Beach Earthquake by writing about the fact that it interrupted a visit to our city by the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides.” After all, this year wasn't a big anniversary for the quake , so we didn't feel the need to do a minute-by-minute recap of the tragedy, as we did on its 50th, 60th, 75th and 80th anniversary.

