Queen Marya s SOS demands action to save the attraction
The Queen Mary is a Long Beach icon, a treasure, but you wouldn't know it by the way the city neglected the majestic ship for decades as it slowly slipped into disrepair. The historic ship, brought to Long Beach half a century ago,A is in dire need of major repairs, with a price tag of up to $289 million.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4,518
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Paco
|28
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|solorow
|3,596
|Pathetic
|Mar 12
|Debbie Downer
|1
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 10
|RiccardoFire
|38
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|gotcha
|478
