Queen Mary: Mayday for a Scottish monument

The RMS Queen Mary, one of the world's most famous ships and an enduring icon of Scotland's industrial prowess, is facing a precarious future after a confidential report identifying the need for hundreds of millions of pounds worth of vital repairs, a Scotland on Sunday investigation can reveal. The first comprehensive inspection of the historic Clydebank-built ocean liner in a generation has uncovered a catalogue of faults which, unless addressed, could lead to the vessel being mothballed within a decade.

