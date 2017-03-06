Proposed AES Long Beach power plant too large, says Los Cerritos Wetlands group
As the time approaches for California energy industry regulators to make a decision on whether to allow a new power plant in Long Beach, an environmental group is insisting the proposal is simply too large to be allowed. AES Corp., the energy company, wants to build a 1,040-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, to be known as Alamitos Energy Center, near Long Beach's eastern boundary to replace its nearby station that has generated power since the 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|gotcha
|477
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|robert guth
|3,593
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC