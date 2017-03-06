Proposed AES Long Beach power plant t...

Proposed AES Long Beach power plant too large, says Los Cerritos Wetlands group

As the time approaches for California energy industry regulators to make a decision on whether to allow a new power plant in Long Beach, an environmental group is insisting the proposal is simply too large to be allowed. AES Corp., the energy company, wants to build a 1,040-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, to be known as Alamitos Energy Center, near Long Beach's eastern boundary to replace its nearby station that has generated power since the 1950s.

