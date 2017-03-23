Possible gang shooting wounds man in Long Beacha s South Wrigley area
A possibly gang-related shooting near Long Beach's South Wrigley neighborhood left a man wounded Thursday night, according to authorities. Long Beach police said they responded to the 100 block of East Hill Street after witnesses heard multiple gunshots around 8:05 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso, Long Beach police spokesman Sgt.
