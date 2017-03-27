Port of Long Beach anti-pollution fun...

Port of Long Beach anti-pollution fund supports fight against respiratory ills

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A $46 million anti-pollution fund that puts a price tag on the environmental damage caused by the nation's second-busiest seaport will this year puts its top priority on supporting programs that fight respiratory ailments in neighboring communities. The commission overseeing the Port of Long Beach has adopted broad new eligibility guidelines for the mitigation fund that steers grants toward groups that serve those whose health is most affected by port operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima... 8 hr Ronald 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 10 hr Iphonemodest552 43
Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA 11 hr dumdumb 2
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mon Ronald 1
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 26 Ronald 3
News Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to... Mar 26 AdiosLB 3
News Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign Mar 25 AdiosLB 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 8:28PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC