Port of Long Beach anti-pollution fund supports fight against respiratory ills
A $46 million anti-pollution fund that puts a price tag on the environmental damage caused by the nation's second-busiest seaport will this year puts its top priority on supporting programs that fight respiratory ailments in neighboring communities. The commission overseeing the Port of Long Beach has adopted broad new eligibility guidelines for the mitigation fund that steers grants toward groups that serve those whose health is most affected by port operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|8 hr
|Ronald
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|11 hr
|dumdumb
|2
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 26
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Mar 26
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC