Port of Long Beach anti-pollution fund supports fight against respiratory ills

A $46 million anti-pollution fund that puts a price tag on the environmental damage caused by the nation's second-busiest seaport will this year puts its top priority on supporting programs that fight respiratory ailments in neighboring communities. The commission overseeing the Port of Long Beach has adopted broad new eligibility guidelines for the mitigation fund that steers grants toward groups that serve those whose health is most affected by port operations.

