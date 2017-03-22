Police suspect driver was under the i...

Police suspect driver was under the influence in west Long Beach hit-and-run

11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A driver suspected of running away from a west Long Beach crash that left a girl hospitalized may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, authorities said Wednesday. Officers arrested Darren Israel Briley, a 25-year-old Long Beach resident, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence and a probation violation shortly after the crash Tuesday morning, according police.

