Police suspect driver was under the influence in west Long Beach hit-and-run

A driver suspected of running away from a west Long Beach crash that left a girl hospitalized may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, authorities said Wednesday. Officers arrested Darren Israel Briley, a 25-year-old Long Beach resident, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence and a probation violation shortly after the crash Tuesday morning, according police.

