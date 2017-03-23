Police surround suspected burglar pos...

Police surround suspected burglar possibly barricaded in North Long Beach house

2 hrs ago

SWAT officers surrounded a house in North Long Beach where they believed a burglar was cornered on Friday afternoon, according to authorities. Police headed to the home in the 6200 block of California Avenue - not far from Jordan High School - after a security camera picked up someone inside, according to police.

