Police arrest man in string of robberies in Long Beach, Gardena

Detectives have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a recent string of ten robberies or attempted robberies in Long Beach and Gardena, police announced Wednesday. Manolette Christopher Payne, 49, of Norwalk, held up or tried to hold up nine different businesses in Long Beach and one in Gardena between Feb. 18-27, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

