Police arrest 3 during St. Patricka s Day DUI patrol in Long Beach
Long Beach police arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence on the night of St. Patrick's Day while extra officers were on the streets looking for drunk drivers, authorities said. Police said they increased patrols specifically looking for drivers under the influence between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
