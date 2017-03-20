Police arrest 3 during St. Patricka s...

Police arrest 3 during St. Patricka s Day DUI patrol in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach police arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence on the night of St. Patrick's Day while extra officers were on the streets looking for drunk drivers, authorities said. Police said they increased patrols specifically looking for drivers under the influence between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 11 hr Brian 4,527
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) 18 hr tellinitlikeitis 52
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Sun neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 17 Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC