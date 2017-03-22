Plans revealed for $250-million Queen Mary Island complex next to the historic ship in Long Beach

The operators of the struggling Queen Mary tourist attraction in Long Beach say the best way to make it financially viable again is to beef it up with more dining, shopping, concerts and adventures such as zip-lining. Plans for a $250-million entertainment complex on the bayfront adjacent to the historic cruise ship called Queen Mary Island were to be submitted to Long Beach officials Wednesday by Urban Commons, the real estate firm that operates the Queen Mary on a 56-year lease from the city.

