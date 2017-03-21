Patrick Oa Donnell to honor 23 Women ...

Patrick Oa Donnell to honor 23 Women of Distinction at Long Beach ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Assemblymember Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, will honor 23 women Thursday at the 70th Assembly District's annual Women of Distinction event. Honorees were nominated by their peers in one of three categories - exemplary service, outstanding achievements and ability to inspire positive change - and selected by O'Donnell, who represents the communities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Brian 4,527
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mon tellinitlikeitis 52
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Mar 19 neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 17 Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 21 at 2:03PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC