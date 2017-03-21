Patrick Oa Donnell to honor 23 Women of Distinction at Long Beach ceremony

Assemblymember Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, will honor 23 women Thursday at the 70th Assembly District's annual Women of Distinction event. Honorees were nominated by their peers in one of three categories - exemplary service, outstanding achievements and ability to inspire positive change - and selected by O'Donnell, who represents the communities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island.

