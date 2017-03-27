Paparazzi in brawl with Louis Tomlinson assaulted ex
EXCLUSIVE: Paparazzi in LAX brawl with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson 'harassed and assaulted' an ex girlfriend and has sued other entertainment big shots for MILLIONS One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 25, was arrested over allegations that he attacked photographer Karl Larsen and onlooker Ana Becerra Herrera Now DailyMail.com can reveal that Larsen was slapped with a restraining order from a former girlfriend and has been involved in a string of lawsuits Larsen was accused of making 'threatening phone calls' to his ex, 'vandalizing' her car and even stripping off in her bedroom while she was out of the room He also sued a radio station for denying his alleged 'competition win', and in a separate case, a production company for $1 million Tomlinson's girlfriend Eleanor Calder was also involved and is said to have taken Herrera's phone when she was filming the fight between Louis and ... (more)
