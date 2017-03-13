Packing The Arena

Packing The Arena

10 hrs ago Read more: Elvis Presley E-zine

The MxF label will release soon its third special product called "Packing the Arena'' featuring both the shows performed from Elvis in Long Beach CA, Long Beach Arena on April 25, 1976. The 2.30 PM show is previously unreleased, while the 8.30 PM show has been previously released on CD .

