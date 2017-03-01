Owen named Water Quality Person of th...

Owen named Water Quality Person of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Christine Owen of Tampa Bay Water was awarded Water Quality Person of the Year by the American Water Works Association and the American Membrane Technology Association. The award recognizes outstanding contribution by an individual in government, academia or research for water supply improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 1 hr MAGA2016 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Steve Bannon 20,870
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 3 hr gotcha 477
Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month... 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
News 3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 5 hr robert guth 3,593
Looking Mar 1 Anonymous 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC