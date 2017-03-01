Owen named Water Quality Person of the Year
Christine Owen of Tampa Bay Water was awarded Water Quality Person of the Year by the American Water Works Association and the American Membrane Technology Association. The award recognizes outstanding contribution by an individual in government, academia or research for water supply improvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|MAGA2016
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Steve Bannon
|20,870
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|gotcha
|477
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|4 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|4 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|robert guth
|3,593
|Looking
|Mar 1
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC