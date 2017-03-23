Opponents push Belmont Aquatic Center...

Opponents push Belmont Aquatic Center proposal to Long Beach City Council

As threatened, and expected, opponents of the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center have appealed Planning Commission approval of the Environmental Impact Report and other permits. Those appeals go to the City Council, with a hearing likely at the May 16 council meeting, according to Amy Bodek, director of the Development Services Department.

