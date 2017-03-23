Opponents push Belmont Aquatic Center proposal to Long Beach City Council
As threatened, and expected, opponents of the Belmont Beach and Aquatic Center have appealed Planning Commission approval of the Environmental Impact Report and other permits. Those appeals go to the City Council, with a hearing likely at the May 16 council meeting, according to Amy Bodek, director of the Development Services Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|Harold Blockman
|20,930
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|13 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|4,530
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|DNCK
|479
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mar 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC