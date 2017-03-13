One vote separates candidates for Sig...

One vote separates candidates for Signal Hill City Council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

After a final but unofficial ballot count Thursday, voters returned incumbents Lori Woods and Ed Wilson, but the race for a third Signal Hill City Council seat is even closer than before . Just one vote separates the third and fourth place finishers, City Clerk Robert Copeland and Long Beach businessman Keir Jones, who received 535 and 534 votes, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr arturo 20,919
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 3 hr Well Well 4,526
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... 22 hr Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Thu Dennis M 8
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Wed Hisbabygirl 51
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 15 Luke 39
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 14 solorow 3,596
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC