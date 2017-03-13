One vote separates candidates for Signal Hill City Council
After a final but unofficial ballot count Thursday, voters returned incumbents Lori Woods and Ed Wilson, but the race for a third Signal Hill City Council seat is even closer than before . Just one vote separates the third and fourth place finishers, City Clerk Robert Copeland and Long Beach businessman Keir Jones, who received 535 and 534 votes, respectively.
