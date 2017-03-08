Old Ironsides upstaged by 1933 Long Beach Earthquake

On March 8, 1933, a Long Beacher could join a crowd of people along the cliffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and look out to sea at an all-star armada of fighting ships making their way around the point, cruising along on roughly the same path that migrating gray whales have taken for eons, past Lunada Bay, Whites Point and Fort MacArthur.

