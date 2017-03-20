Ocean Boulevard detour at Gerald Desmond Bridge starts Tuesday in Long Beach
Drivers heading westbound on Ocean Boulevard from downtown Long Beach will be rerouted starting Tuesday at 5 a.m., as crews continue construction on the $1.5 billion Gerald Desmond Bridge . The detour will divert vehicles off Ocean Boulevard at Pico Avenue, and straight back onto the westbound bridge.
