No motive known in slaying of Jordan High grad in Long Beach
Police so far have not found a motive for a shooting that left a young man dead and another man wounded in North Long Beach Wednesday night, according to authorities and a family member of the victim. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on 48th Street near Long Beach Boulevard, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|19 hr
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|MAGA2016
|46
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Wendy
|3,590
|Looking
|Wed
|Forsure50
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|actorvet
|4,517
|3 arrested over towing (Jun '08)
|Feb 27
|LCDADDY
|153
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC