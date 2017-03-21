New ways of helping Cal State students who arrive a little behind

More than one-third of students admitted to California State University are not considered ready for college-level work, and the system is revamping its methods of helping them, university leaders told the Board of Trustees during a meeting Tuesday in Long Beach. Currently, students who enter Cal State without demonstrating college readiness in math and/or English are required to take up to three traditional remedial classes before they are allowed to enroll in courses that count toward their degrees.

