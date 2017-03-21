New ways of helping Cal State students who arrive a little behind
More than one-third of students admitted to California State University are not considered ready for college-level work, and the system is revamping its methods of helping them, university leaders told the Board of Trustees during a meeting Tuesday in Long Beach. Currently, students who enter Cal State without demonstrating college readiness in math and/or English are required to take up to three traditional remedial classes before they are allowed to enroll in courses that count toward their degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Brian
|4,527
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 17
|Ronald
|1
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|Dennis M
|8
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC