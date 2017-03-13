Murder trial starts for man accused in deadly Long Beach drug deal
A murder trial began Thursday for the man accused of killing a 24-year-old during what prosecutors described as a botched drug robbery at a North Long Beach mobile home park. Mark Cooper, 28, faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if he's convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Jose Vidal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|21 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Dennis M
|8
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 14
|solorow
|3,596
|Pathetic
|Mar 12
|Debbie Downer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC