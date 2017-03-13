Murder trial starts for man accused i...

Murder trial starts for man accused in deadly Long Beach drug deal

18 hrs ago

A murder trial began Thursday for the man accused of killing a 24-year-old during what prosecutors described as a botched drug robbery at a North Long Beach mobile home park. Mark Cooper, 28, faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if he's convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Jose Vidal.

