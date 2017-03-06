MOLAA offers first solo exhibit featuring Frank Romero

Frank Romero's 1986 painting “The Death of Ruben Salazar” on display at MOLAA in Long Beach. “Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective” runs through May 21at the Museum of Latin American Art Los Angeles artist Frank Romero has covered a lot of territory in his 50-year career, from the L.A. landscape to social justice to his personal memories.

