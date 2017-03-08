Midsummer Scream - Tickets on Sale NOW! Hurry

Midsummer Scream - Tickets on Sale NO...

Midsummer Scream is ready to put a much needed Halloween-themed chill into the balmy summer air, and you can secure your tickets now if you act fast! From the Press Release: Tickets are now on sale for Midsummer Scream 2017, which will be hosted at the Long Beach Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30. After a stellar debut last year, Midsummer Scream returns to Long Beach with a vengeance for a weekend of non-stop Halloween fun, haunted attractions, world-class panel presentations, live entertainment, makeup demonstrations, amazing vendors, and a sinister after-hours party in one of the most iconic paranormal activity locations in the world - the Queen Mary.

