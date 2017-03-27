Middle Eastern food in a unique setting at The Green Olive in Long Beach
The Green Olive is probably the best Middle Eastern restaurant in a liquor store I've ever come across. It's also the only Middle Eastern restaurant in a liquor store I've encountered.
