Measuring and Modeling Repeat and Near-Repeat Burglary Effects
Journal of Quantitative Criminology , Vol. 25, No. 3. , pp. 325-339, doi:10.1007/s10940-009-9068-8 We develop a mathematical framework aimed at analyzing repeat and near-repeat effects in crime data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Christiane Payton
|3,588
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|tutu
|41
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|3 arrested over towing (Jun '08)
|Mon
|LCDADDY
|153
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Mon
|Ben99
|7
|Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Lbm1
|43
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC