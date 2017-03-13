Man throws pride flag outside Long Beach congressmana s office to the floor
Rep. Alan Lowenthal's Pride Flag is once again hanging outside the door to his Washington office following an episode in which a man threw the rainbow-colored flag on the ground and stepped upon it, according to the congressman's office. As described in the post, a man entered Lowenthal's Cannon House office at some time Wednesday.
