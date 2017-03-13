Man shot BB gun at pedestrians in downtown Long Beach, police say
Police chased down and arrested a man who was shooting a BB gun at passersby in downtown Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:55 p.m., police got a call the man was reportedly firing at pedestrians near the Promenade and Broadway, Long Beach police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|mexico
|20,913
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|19 hr
|Luke
|39
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Tue
|solorow
|3,596
|Pathetic
|Mar 12
|Debbie Downer
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|gotcha
|478
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC