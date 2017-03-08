Man killed, woman seriously injured i...

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Long Beach shooting that may have resulted from road rage

Road rage may have led to a shooting in Long Beach that left a 22-year-old man dead and a woman seriously injured, police said Wednesday. The gunfire was reported Tuesday about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Liberty Court, a residential street just west of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

