Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Long Beach stabbing

9 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Police arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man at a Central Long Beach home this weekend, according to authorities. Officers were called to the stabbing in the 900 block of Washington Place around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.

