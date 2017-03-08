Lots of stars at 2017 Miss Fountain V...

Lots of stars at 2017 Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Pageant

The place to be in Fountain Valley Saturday night was the Saigon Performing Arts Center where 20-year-old Amy Tran was crowned Miss Fountain Valley 2017. Tran, a student at Cal State Long Beach, received a $5,000 scholarship and will represent Fountain Valley in the Miss California Pageant this summer.

