Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
There are 1 comment on the Press-Telegram story from 13 hrs ago, titled Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:
City officials light a new "Historic Pine Avenue" sign that spans the road as part of an effort to revitalize the downtown street Friday, March 24, 2017, Long Beach, CA. Mayor Robert Garcia speaks about the sign and the significant improvements to the area along Pine Avenue.
United States
#1 4 hrs ago
Will the sign read "Welcome Homeless and Illegals"?
