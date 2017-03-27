Long Beach students search for drough...

Long Beach students search for drought, climate change fixes

About 300 students at a Long Beach high school are exploring ways to make their community environmentally sustainable and preparing to share what they learned at a youth summit later this month. On their own, students ranging from freshmen to seniors at Cabrillo High School approached teachers a while back about researching ways to stretch water supplies in drought-prone Southern California and to combat climate change locally.

