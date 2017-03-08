Long Beach sees spike in hate crimes ...

Long Beach sees spike in hate crimes so far this year

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Swastika graffiti, bomb threats at a local Jewish center and a possibly racially motivated assault contributed to a spike in suspected hate crimes reported in Long Beach to begin the year. Just two months into 2017, the city has already matched the number of suspected hate crimes reported during all of 2016, according to statistics from the Long Beach Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 4 hr RiccardoFire 38
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 8 hr gotcha 478
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr jersey city 20,887
lularoe pop up Mar 5 Luislb 1
I'll always love you Mar 5 anonymous 1
News New Norwalk townhome development officially sol... Mar 4 Juanitto 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 4 robert guth 3,593
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC